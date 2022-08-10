Maryland Man Among Two Busted In DC For Weapon Possession During Shooting Investigation: Police

Two men are facing charges in Virginia after a shooting incident in DC that left one person hospitalized, police said.

Maryland resident Kristian Allen, 30, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, and Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., 37, of Northwest DC are both in trouble with the law following an overnight incident, Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, members of the department’s Fourth District responded to a stretch of the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue in Northwest DC, where there were reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, investigators found Daswell suffering from a gunshot wound while in possession of an illegal handgun, and he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Allen was also at the scene and was apprehended without incident by the responding officers.

Daswell was charged with:

Carrying a pistol without a license;

Possession of an unregistered firearm;

Possession of unregistered ammunition;

Felon in possession.

Allen was charged with:

Assault with a dangerous weapon;

Carrying a pistol without a license;

Possession of an unregistered firearm;

Possession of unregistered ammunition;

Officials noted that Allen was also charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm and destruction of property for an incident in August in the 300 block of Franklin Street in Northeast DC.

