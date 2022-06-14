Man Who Sparked Police Shootout After Killing Girlfriend Identified, Authorities Say

The man who was arrested after sparking an officer-involved shooting while hiding in his Capitol Hills basement has been identified, authorities say.

Officers were attempting to execute a homicide arrest warrant for Reginald Hawkins, 47, when they were threatened with a shotgun by Hawkins in the basement of his home on the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue around 5 a.m., Monday June 13, Prince George's Police say.

The officers discharged their duty weapons after the threat, but no injuries were reported.

Hawkins allegedly caused multiple injuries to girlfriend, Nakisha McMillian, 45, resulting in her death. She was found dead in the Eastern Avenue residence that they shared together on Nov. 18, 2021.

In addition to the charges stemming from the 2021 homicide, Hawkins is also charged with first and second degree assault for pointing the weapon at the officers.

Hawkins is currently being held without bond.

If anyone has information on Hawkins, they are urged to call 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0028664.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.