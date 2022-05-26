Man Arrested For Murdering 'One Of A Kind' Prince George's Father: Police

A man who murdered a father of a young daughter last year in Landover has been arrested, authorities said

Dwayne Farmer, 32, is charged with fatally shooting Julian Kirkland, 28, of District Heights, Prince George's County Police said.

Farmer allegedly shot Kirkland after the two got into a fight in the 2600 block of Kent Village Drive around 8:10 p.m. on August 25, 2021, police said.

Kirkland was apparently shot while attempting TikTok's "milk crate challenge," according to an article from Daily Mail.

Kirkland, who died a short time after, left behind a two-year-old daughter named Journey, according to a GoFundMe organized in his honor.

"Julian's life was cut short due to senseless gun violence," the GoFundMe read. "A son, A father, A brother, and an amazing one of a kind friend, Julian was loved by many."

Farmer is being held without bond on first-degree murder and other charges, police said. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 21-0038724.

