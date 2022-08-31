Contact Us
Latest Victim Of Fatal Temple Hills Shooting Identified

Annie DeVoe
The victim succumbed to his injuries weeks after the shooting
The victim succumbed to his injuries weeks after the shooting Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

Police have released the name of a victim who has died after being shot earlier this month in Temple Hills, authorities say.

Anton Meachum, 29, succumbed to his injuries on Monday, Aug. 29 after being shot in the 2600 block of Colebrook Drive on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Prince George's County police.

Police found Meachum suffering from gunshot wounds outside around 3 a.m., after reports of a shooting in the area, they said.

Meachum was rushed to an area hospital, where, despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead weeks later.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) and a motive, according to the department.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

