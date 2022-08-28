Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Juvenile Girl Killed In Prince George's County Shooting: Police

Zak Failla
Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting.
Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting. Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police (Facebook)

The fatal shooting of a minor in Maryland is under investigation, according to police.

Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting in the 3400 block of Curtis Drive on Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said.

Upon arrival, police say that officers located a juvenile girl outside the scene who had been shot multiple times.

The girl was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“At this time, we do not believe this was a random incident,” police posted online. "Those involved likely knew of each other.”

No other information was released by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

