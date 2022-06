A crash between a train and dump truck in Hyattsville left victims with serious injuries involving amputations and head trauma, initial reports say.

The collision with the dump truck and CSX train occurred near Kenilworth Avenue around 3 p.m., Friday, June 3, initial reports say.

One person suffered a partial hand amputation.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.