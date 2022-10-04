Horrifying Video Shows Vicious Attack That Left Elderly Victim With Broken Bones In Maryland

Police have released horrifying footage of an assault on an elderly victim that left her with two broken bones last month in Prince George's County.

The four suspects can be seen tackling the woman to the ground in her Capitol Heights neighborhood while coming home from running errands around 6:40 p.m. March 29, Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

The victim repeatedly cries out for help as the suspects push her to the ground, demand her car keys and tear her belongings from her.

The suspects run away with her keys, and the victim runs towards a neighbor's house for help. As she does so, one of the suspects begins to chase her again, and tackled her to the ground.

The suspects ultimately fled without the woman's vehicle.

"This is truly a shocking crime, a vicious attack, and it will not be tolerated in Prince George's County," the chief said.

"Senior citizens deserve the right to be treated with dignity and respect."

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact the police immediately.

