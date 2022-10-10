Here's What We Know About The Overnight Officer-Involved Shooting In Bladensburg

Officers in Maryland were forced to fire their service weapons at a suspect who attempted to run them down before crashing into a police cruiser and fleeing into Washington, DC, officials said.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers from the Bladensburg and Prince George’s County police departments responded to a report of two suspicious men attempting to enter vehicles along the 5100 block of 57th Avenue.

Police say that upon arrival, officers found two men wearing ski masks and attempted to speak with them. At that point, one of the suspects fled on foot before he was quickly apprehended, and a second man entered a vehicle and attempted to run over the officers, who gave verbal commands to stop and raise his hands.

Instead, the suspect refused, and sped away in the direction of officers in an attempt to run them over, striking a police vehicle, and causing "significant damage."

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for the Bladensburg Police Department said that the officers discharged their service pistols in self-defense, though the suspect wasn't struck.

Police proceeded to pursue the suspect into Southeast DC, where he was ultimately detained in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road.

Investigators have not released the name of either suspect as they continue to investigate. The vehicle was also confirmed to have been stolen, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Charges against the suspects are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at either the Bladensburg Police Department by calling (301) 864-6080 or the Prince George’s County Police Department at (301) 516-5721.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.