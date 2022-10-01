Gunman Surrenders Years After Deadly Prince George's County Shooting: Police

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in a 2019 killing, authorities in Prince George's County announced.

Troy Cleveland, Jr., of District Heights, is charged with shooting 46-year-old Sean Spence of Capitol Heights on Nov. 20, 2019, police said.

On November 20, 2019, at approximately 7:30 pm, patrol officers were called to the 5700 block of Rollins Lane where they found Spence outside with multiple gunshot wounds. He died a short time later.

On Jan. 9, 2022, Cleveland surrendered to the Maryland State Police Barracks in Forestville. He admitted his involvement in the shooting to investigators.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation although preliminarily, it does not appear Spence was the intended target.

Cleveland was charged with first and second-degree murder and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 19-0067598.

