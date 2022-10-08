Firefighter, Resident Injured In Upper Marlboro House Fire

Two are injured after a house fire in Upper Marlboro, authorities say.

Officials were dispatched to the two-story home in the 3400 block of Village Drive North around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a fire, according to Prince George's County Fire.

Once on the scene, crews found smoke coming from the basement.

Searches of the residence came up negative, however one resident who had self-evacuated was airlifted from the scene with serious life-threatening injuries.

One Prince George's County Fire Department Firefighter was reported injured and has been transported for evaluation, officials said.

The fire has been extinguished and an investigation is ongoing.

