Police & Fire

Firefighter, Resident Injured In Upper Marlboro House Fire

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
The house fire has two reported injuries
The house fire has two reported injuries Photo Credit: Prince George's Fire Department

Two are injured after a house fire in Upper Marlboro, authorities say.

Officials were dispatched to the two-story home in the 3400 block of Village Drive North around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a fire, according to Prince George's County Fire.

Once on the scene, crews found smoke coming from the basement.

Searches of the residence came up negative, however one resident who had self-evacuated was airlifted from the scene with serious life-threatening injuries.

One Prince George's County Fire Department Firefighter was reported injured and has been transported for evaluation, officials said.

The fire has been extinguished and an investigation is ongoing.  

