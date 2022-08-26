Contact Us
Police & Fire

Father and Stepmother Charged in Connection with 5-Year-Old Child's Death In Capitol Heights

Annie DeVoe
Pradel Delinois and Ornelie Charles
Pradel Delinois and Ornelie Charles Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

The parents of a 5-year-old child killed in Capitol Heights have been arrested for her murder, authorities say.

Pradel Delinois, 44, and Ornelie Charles, 42, are accused of causing the blunt force trauma that killed 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Police responded to the scene after reports of an unresponsive child, rushing the victim to a hospital shortly after arrival.

Pradeline Delinois was tragically pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy was performed on the victim, determining her cause of death to be from blunt force trauma, officially ruling the death a homicide.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim’s injuries occurred while in the care and custody of Delinois and Charles. 

Delinois is charged with child abuse resulting in the death and neglect of a minor. 

Charles is charged with child abuse resulting in the death, assault, and neglect of a minor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

