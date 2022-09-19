Families, Cat Displaced After Fast-Moving Two-Alarm Prince George's County Attic Fire

A firefighter was injured and multiple families displaced after a fast-moving two-alarm attic fire rapidly spread in Maryland, officials said.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, first responders in Prince George’s County responded to a home in the 9100 block of Springhill Lane in Greenbelt, where there was a reported fire in the structure, according to the Prince George’s Fire/EMS Department.

Upon arrival, officials said that crews found a two-story townhouse with a fire in the attic that extended into adjoining attic spaces, prompting the second alarm.

The fire was quickly knocked down, but not before it displaced eight adults, four minors, and a cat, investigators said.

One firefighter suffered undisclosed injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation. The firefighter’s condition was not immediately available on Monday night.

No other injuries were reported as fire crews remained on the scene after knocking down the blaze to extinguish any hot spots that flared up.

