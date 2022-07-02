Fallen Homeless Woman Run Over, Killed By Car Backing Out In Maryland: Police

A 52-year-old homeless woman was killed after being run over by a car in Prince George's County over the weekend, police said.

Kimberly Maria Tucker had fallen on the ground in a parking lot on the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway before she was struck by a vehicle backing out of a spot around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 in Oxon Hill, county police said.

Investigators were working to determine why Tucker fell. The driver remained on the scene and was not injured. Tucker was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and the pedestrian did not know each other.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please reference case number 22-0005990.

