Prince George's Daily Voice
Drunk Diver Pulled From Burning Car After Crashing Into MSP Cruiser, Trooper: Police

David Cifarelli
An image of the car which caught fire after crashing into the police patrol vehicle.
An image of the car which caught fire after crashing into the police patrol vehicle. Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

A Maryland has been arrested for driving under the influence after be was pulled from his burning vehicle that crashed into a Maryland State Police patrol car and struck a trooper, authorities said. 

Francis Ndoh apparently crashed into the rear of an officer's patrol vehicle on northbound Route 1 and Ritz Way in Beltsville around 2 a.m. on Monday, May 9, Maryland State Police said.

The impact then struck the trooper standing outside the vehicle and sent him flying about 10-15 away from the crash. The trooper was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released, police said. 

Initial investigation showed Ndoh's Ford Fusion caught fire after barreling into the patrol vehicle. The crash also rendered Ndoh unconscious so he had to be pulled from his car, police continued. 

Ndoh was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. 

