Details Released In Massive Prince George's Nursing Home Fire

The fire that displaced over 100 residents in a Bowie senior living facility has been allegedly traced to an explosion in the kitchen, authorities say.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, a collapsed exterior wall led responders to smoke and a small fire coming from the kitchen of the facility at the 1500 block of Health Center Drive around 3:46 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

While no injuries related to the fire have been reported, all 112 residents of the facility had to be relocated due to utility damages from the incident. Most of the residents are non-ambulatory and required various levels of assistance to leave the building and be transferred to alternative housing.

One occupant was trapped in an office by debris and required assistance to be recovered but did not report any injuries.

A formal investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the explosion and fire.

