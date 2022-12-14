Deputy Sheriff's Officer In Prince George's County Accused Of Rape, Assault Of Woman: Police

Prince George's County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Brandon Burroughs, a nine-year veteran of the agency, has been suspended following repeated allegations of sexual misconduct involving a woman from the area.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Prince George's County Police Department charged Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an alleged sexual assault that happened in October, according to investigators.

Police say that the sheriff’s office was also alerted to a second incident in September involving Burroughs and the same woman, which led to Temporary Protective Orders being obtained by both parties that were ultimately dismissed.

At that time, Burroughs was suspended with pay, and placed in an Administrative Status pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials noted that a second Temporary Protective Order was acquired by the same woman a day after her alleged sexual assault, on Monday, Oct. 24, though that was also dismissed at a Final Protective Order Hearing on Monday, Dec. 12.

On that same day, evidence was presented to members of the sheriff's office indicating that the woman had been allegedly sexually assaulted by Burroughs.

Burroughs remains under suspension and has been placed on a No Duty Status without pay as the investigation continues. He had been with the department for nearly a decade and was assigned to the Bureau of Field Operation prior to his suspension.

"The charges against this deputy are very concerning,” Sheriff John D.B. Carr stated. “Law enforcement officers take an oath to protect others, not abuse them.

“Those who live and work in Prince George’s County deserve the very best from its public safety community, and the behavior alleged in this case runs counter to that expectation.”

