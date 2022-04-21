DC Man Who Shot & Injured 8-Month-Old In Charles County Arrested: Sheriff's Office

A man from Washington DC has been arrested in connection with shooting an 8-month-old child in Charles County, authorities said.

Investigators believe Delvonte Elmore, 27, is behind a shooting that happened in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf on April 14, the Charles County Sheriff's office reports.

Initial investigation showed Elmore forced his way into an apartment to look for another person who was not there at the time.

While there, Elmore pointed a gun at a woman's head, who was holding the 8-month-old. An argument ensued and the gun discharged, sticking the baby in the his hand, the office reports.

The infant was seriously injured and flown to a hospital for treatment. He has since been released, the office reports.

Investigators were able to identify Elmore as the suspect in this case and arrested him on April 18. He is being held pending extradition on various charges including first- and second-degree assault the office reports.

Investigators are searching for a second suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-609-6518. Anonymous tips can be sent to Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or online at charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.