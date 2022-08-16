Correctional Officers, Inmates, Sentenced In Jessup Max Security Smuggling Scheme

Looks like orange is the new black for over a dozen people sentenced in a federal racketeering conspiracy involving inmates and corrections officers at the Jessup Correctional Institution, officials say.

The 15 co-conspirators ran a scheme where both inmates and outside facilitators bribed correctional officers to smuggle in contraband such as narcotics, cell phone, and alcohol into the maximum security prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Among the sentenced are former Correctional Officer Dominique "Star" Booker, 45, who was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Inmate William "Dollar" Cox, 45, was sentenced to 33 months in prison consecutive to his state term of imprisonment followed by three years supervised release, on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Facilitator Laurice Norfleet, 44, was sentenced to time served, plus six months of home detention as a part of three years of supervised release.

Correctional Officers involved in the scheme accepted or agreed to accept payments from facilitators and/or inmates as consideration for smuggling contraband into the prison.

Inmates would then act as wholesalers and retailers of the contraband, and often obtained profits that far exceeded the profits that would be made selling similar drugs on the street.

During their investigation, law enforcement intercepted phone calls and text messages that discussed smuggling in the contraband.

In Jan. 2019, a search of Booker and her vehicle as she entered prison revealed contraband, including plastic baggies containing the synthetic cannabinoid K-2.

Norfleet admitted to acting as a facilitator for her boyfriend, inmate Page Boyd, and obtained contraband that she would deliver to co-conspirators who would deliver the contraband to COs who brought it into the prison.

Boyd would then redistribute the contraband and gained a high profit.

Correctional Officer Chanel Pierce, 29, was previously sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for her role in the conspiracy and inmate Page Boyd, age 38, was sentenced to four years in federal prison, consecutive to his state term of imprisonment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.