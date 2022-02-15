Contact Us
Police & Fire

Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen

Valerie Musson
Karen Ventura
Karen Ventura Photo Credit: Prince George's Police

Police in Prince George's County are seeking the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl.

Karen Ventura, of Beltsville, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 14 around 8:10 a.m. She was on the 4300 block off Wicomico Avenue.

Karen is 5’2” and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, black shoes, and a red backpack.

If you see her or have information on her whereabouts, please contact detectives at 301-937-0910.

