Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen

Police in Prince George's County are seeking the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl.

Karen Ventura, of Beltsville, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 14 around 8:10 a.m. She was on the 4300 block off Wicomico Avenue.

Karen is 5’2” and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, black shoes, and a red backpack.

If you see her or have information on her whereabouts, please contact detectives at 301-937-0910.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.