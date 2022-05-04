Child Reportedly Shot In Prince George's County (DEVELOPING)

A 4-year-old child has reportedly been shot in a drive-by shooting Prince George's County, according to a Tweet from MoCo PG News.

The child was reportedly shot in the right arm by a stray bullet in the 6700 block of Alpine Street in District Heights around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, MoCo PG News said. His injury was described as non-life-threatening.

A teenager was also said to be shot in the leg, the outlet said. His injuries were also said to be non-life-threatening.

Police are said to be searching for a black or blue dodge Caravan with several individuals, MoCo PG News continued.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

