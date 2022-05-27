Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Cheverly Man Dies Week After Landover Crash

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Pierre Dawkins
Pierre Dawkins Photo Credit: Pierre Dawkins, Facebook

A Cheverly man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision last weekend, authorities say.

Pierre Dawkins, 46, lost control and struck a tree off of the 700 block of Hill Road in Landover the morning of Sunday, May 22. He passed away from his injuries Thursday, May 26, according to the Prince George's Police Department.  

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 22-0024681.    

