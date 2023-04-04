Burning Incense Displaces Several Families After Fast-Moving Largo Fire

A small mistake left several people displaced after a fire destroyed a three-story apartment building in Largo, authorities say.

Prince George's County firefighters were called to the apartments on Harry S. Truman Drive around 7 p.m., Monday, April 3 after reports of a small fire.

The fire quickly grew, engulfing the building. All occupants, including firefighters, were eventually ordered out of the building as the roof partially collapsed.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which is believed to have been caused by incense that was left burning on a balcony of the building.

At least 12 people are now displaced due to the damage.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within a few hours.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.