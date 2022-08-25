Brandywine Woman Arrested For Running Over Boyfriend With Car, Killing Him

A Brandywine woman has been charged after running over her boyfriend with her car over the weekend, killing him, authorities say.

Udele Burno, 38, is accused of causing the death of Riverdale resident Shamatto Clarke, 40, after intentionally striking him outside of a home in the 6100 block of Floral Park Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Prince George's County Police.

Burno is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status, officials said.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

