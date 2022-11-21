Bowie Man Dead, Woman Charged With Negligent Homicide Following Wrong-Way Crash: Police

One man was killed in a five-car chain-reaction crash that played out on I-97 in Maryland over the weekend when an allegedly impaired woman kicked off a series of events that took the man’s life, state police say.

Annapolis resident Brian Mahaney, 68, was the single fatality in a massive crash that led to the arrest of a Bowie woman who is facing a host of charges.

The incident began shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, police said.

Troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the southbound lanes of I-97 near Route 32 on Saturday morning, where there was a reported five-vehicle crash.

According to police, the initial investigation determined that a 2009 Honda Accord being driven by Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelosi, 30, of Bowie, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the interstate when she collided with a 2012 Ford Fiesta traveling in the right direction on the roadway.

In an attempt to avoid the crash, investigators said that the driver of a 2017 Honda CRV swerved before crashing into a 2019 Nissan Sentra, while a fifth vehicle, a 2013 Cadillac SRX, collided with debris associated with the crash.

Mahaney, a passenger in the Ford that was struck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryant-Pelloni was arrested and transported to the Glen Burnie Barrack, where she was charged with:

Negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence;

Vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol;

Negligent vehicular manslaughter;

Other “related charges.”

She was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center pending her initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner.

