Authorities ID Driver Killed In Weekend Prince George's Crash

A 44-year-old Fort Washington man died in a crash over the weekend, authorities in Prince George's County said.

Olando Bharat was heading east on Old Fort Road when he veered off the road and struck a pole around 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 12, county police said Bharat, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead on the scene.

It has not yet been confirmed if this was the same Olando Bharat convicted in the fatal 1993 shooting of a dove hunter at a construction site.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

