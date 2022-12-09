Attacker On The Loose After Mass Stabbing At Langley Park 'Festival' Leaves Several Injured

At least four people were stabbed at what appeared to be a festival in Langley Park over the weekend, reports Fox DC.

Officers responded to the scene at 1515 Merrimac Drive after receiving reports of the attack around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, where they found at least four of the victims, continues the outlet.

Two of the men reportedly suffered non life-threatening injuries, and a third person was treated on the scene. There are no reported motives or suspects at this time. To read the full story by Fox DC, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.