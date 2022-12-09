Contact Us
Attacker On The Loose After Mass Stabbing At Langley Park 'Festival' Leaves Several Injured

Annie DeVoe
A stabbing suspect is at large after a man was pronounced dead at a Prince George's County hospital.
At least four people were stabbed at what appeared to be a festival in Langley Park over the weekend, reports Fox DC.

Officers responded to the scene at 1515 Merrimac Drive after receiving reports of the attack around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, where they found at least four of the victims, continues the outlet.

Two of the men reportedly suffered non life-threatening injuries, and a third person was treated on the scene. There are no reported motives or suspects at this time. To read the full story by Fox DC, click here. 

