Assault Arrest Of Prince George's Man Leads To Ghost Gun Recovery: Sheriff's Office

John William McManus Jr. (left) and the ghost gun recovered during his arrest (right).
John William McManus Jr. (left) and the ghost gun recovered during his arrest (right). Photo Credit: Prince George's County Sheriff's Office

The arrest of a Prince George's man for an assault led to him getting more charges for carrying illegal drugs and weapons, authorities said. 

John William McManus Jr. was behind a domestic violence assault that happened in the 7200 block of Jaywick Avenue in Fort Washington on Jan. 23, the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office said. 

Detectives learned McManus got physical with a female victim after arriving at her home unannounced to get his personal property. When he refused to leave, McManus physically assaulted and injured the victim before fleeing in her car, the office reports. 

Police later learned the items McManus was trying to obtain were several firearms and controlled dangerous substances. Furthermore, when officers recovered a fully automated ghost gun from McManus when they arrested him on May 11, the office said. 

All McManus' weapons were taken into police custody and he has since been charged accordingly. 

