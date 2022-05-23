Contact Us
Police & Fire

Armed Duo Behind Several Road Rage Incidents Along Baltimore-Washington Parkway: Park Police

David Cifarelli
United States Park Police
United States Park Police Photo Credit: United States Park Police

A Black male and female were reportedly behind a series of road rage incidents that happened on the same day, the United States Park Police said on Twitter

The duo is believed to be behind the incidents that happened on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway between 1-5 p.m. on May 20, police said. The male suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun as well.

The suspected vehicle is a four door black Ford Fusion sedan, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-379-4877 or email USPP_Tipline@nps.gov. Tips can remain anonymous. 

