Accused Capitol Heights Killer Held On No-Bond Status After Being Caught For August Murder

A Capitol Heights man has been arrested after being accused of the murder of a 22-year-old Washington, DC man authorities announce.

Randy McFail, 32, allegedly shot Robert Earl Price, 22, killing him in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, according to Prince George's County police.

Officers arrived to the scene that August evening to find Price suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot. Price was pronounced dead at the scene.

McFail reportedly knew Price, and fatally shot him after an argument.

McFail was taken into custody on Tuesday, Oct. 4, by the Bowie Police Department and has been charged with first and second-degree murder and other related charges and is being held on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

