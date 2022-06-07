Contact Us
Police & Fire

AAA Worker Struck, Killed Helping Maryland Driver

Cecilia Levine
Bowie Volunteer FD Facebook
Photo Credit: Bowie Volunteer FD Facebook

A AAA worker was struck and killed by a car while helping a resident late Tuesday, July 5 in Maryland. 

Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, was bringing fuel to a disabled driver in a Chevy Express van in the left shoulder of Route 50, when a black Jeep Cherokee swerved to avoid Okozi's car — parked behind the driver — around 11:15 p.m., Maryland State Police said.

Okozi was struck by the Jeep — driven by a 21-year-old man — and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Charges were pending following the completion of the investigation.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to investigate the cause of the crash. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel provided assistance with traffic and detours.

