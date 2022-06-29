Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Police & Fire

6-Year-Old Girl Struck In Double Prince George's Shooting

Zak Failla
A 6-year-old girl was one of two shooting victims in Prince George's County
A 6-year-old girl was one of two shooting victims in Prince George's County Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

A 6-year-old girl was one of two victims who were shot inside a Maryland home, investigators announced.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, June 27, the Prince George's County Police Department received a 911 call regarding two gunshot victims - the child and a male adult whose name has not been released - who were being transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle for treatment.

The initial investigation into the shooting determined that the two had been shot at a home in the 2000 block of Frontier Court, according to Fort Washington Division VII investigators.

Both shooting victims were still hospitalized in critical condition as of Tuesday, June 28.

No suspects have been announced, and the motive remains under investigation, police said. Detectives noted that they do not believe that it was a random shooting or that the 6-year-old girl was an intended target.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact police in Prince George’s County by calling (301) 292-5386 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) and referencing case number 22-0031184.

