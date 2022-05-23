Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

26-Year-Old DC Man Killed In Weekend Takoma Park Shooting: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Prince George's Police
Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Facebook photo

A Washington D.C. man was killed in Takoma Park over the weekend, and detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest, authorities say.

Ivory Hills, 26, was found shot to death in a parking lot on the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 2:35 a.m., Sunday, May 22, according to Prince George's Police. 

Detectives are looking to identify a suspect(s) and a motive. 

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0024618.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.