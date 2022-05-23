26-Year-Old DC Man Killed In Weekend Takoma Park Shooting: Police

A Washington D.C. man was killed in Takoma Park over the weekend, and detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest, authorities say.

Ivory Hills, 26, was found shot to death in a parking lot on the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 2:35 a.m., Sunday, May 22, according to Prince George's Police.

Detectives are looking to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0024618.

