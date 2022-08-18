Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police & Fire

$25K Reward Offered Following Fatal Prince George's County Shooting: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Prince George's County Police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Prince George's County Police are investigating a fatal shooting. Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police (Facebook)

A massive reward is being offered in connection to the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old District Heights man, authorities say.

Stanley Ramey was shot in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to Prince George's County police.

Officers were called to the scene after reports of the shooting where they found Ramey unresponsive in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds, they said.

Ramey was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives are working to identify a suspect and a motive for the crime.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. 

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0039489.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.