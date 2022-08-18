$25K Reward Offered Following Fatal Prince George's County Shooting: Police

A massive reward is being offered in connection to the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old District Heights man, authorities say.

Stanley Ramey was shot in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to Prince George's County police.

Officers were called to the scene after reports of the shooting where they found Ramey unresponsive in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds, they said.

Ramey was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives are working to identify a suspect and a motive for the crime.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0039489.

