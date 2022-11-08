$25K Reward Offered After Rideshare Driver Murdered In Maryland: Police

A massive reward is being offered in connection to a fatal shooting of a rideshare driver in Temple Hills, authorities say.

Officers were called to do a welfare check on Neserdin Esleiman, 55, on the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police.

The Silver Spring victim was found inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive, they noted.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0038272.

