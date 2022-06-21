$25K Offered In Maryland Man's Slaying

A massive reward is being offered for information on an early morning killing over the weekend in Riverdale Park, authorities say.

Arnol Nunez Alfaro, 20, was found shot inside of a vehicle on the 5400 block of Powhatan Road around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, June 18, according to the Prince George's Police Department.

Alfaro was pronounced dead on the scene. A $25,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Loved ones of Alfaro have also set up a GoFundMe to help bring his body back to Honduras, the fundraiser says.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512.

