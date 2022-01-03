$25,000 Reward Offered For Info In Fatal Suitland Shooting

Authorities are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a fatal shooting that happened in Prince George’s County over the weekend.

Officers found 58-year-old Michael Hawkins of Washington D.C. shot to death on Sunday, Feb. 27, when they were called to the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road just after noon for a reported shooting. Hawkins was found unresponsive in an apartment bathroom with gunshot wounds to the body, PGPD said.

Detectives involved in the case are now looking for a suspect as well as their motive and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone with information. People can contact detectives at 301-516-2512 or send anonymous tips to 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). They can also go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. The case number is 22-0009582.

