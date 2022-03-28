18-Year-Old From Capitol Heights Dies In Fatal Dirt Bike Incident: Police

One person is dead following a crash between a dirt bike and an SUV last week, authorities said.

Peter Joven, 18, of Capitol Heights reportedly collided with an SUV at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Silver Hill Road around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Prince George's Police said.

Joven was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, but died the next day. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-731-4422.

Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0014460.

