Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Breaking News: Man Barricades Himself In Home With 3 Young Kids In Essex (DEVELOPING)
Police & Fire

18-Year-Old From Capitol Heights Dies In Fatal Dirt Bike Incident: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Prince George's Police
Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police/Jether Bonds

One person is dead following a crash between a dirt bike and an SUV last week, authorities said.

Peter Joven, 18, of Capitol Heights reportedly collided with an SUV at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Silver Hill Road around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Prince George's Police said. 

Joven was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, but died the next day. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-731-4422.

Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0014460.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.