Prince George's Daily Voice
1 Dead In Riverdale Park Garage Accident: Police

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
The overturned truck
The overturned truck Photo Credit: Per MoCo PG News on Twitter

One person is dead after an accident involving an overturned garbage truck occurred in Prince George's County, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of East-West Highway and 44th Place in Riverdale Park around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, Riverdale Police said on Twitter.

A garbage truck worker was pinned underneath the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Twitter post from MoCo PG News. Police were advising people to seek an alternate route.  

The crash is under investigation. This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

