1 Dead In Riverdale Park Garage Accident: Police

One person is dead after an accident involving an overturned garbage truck occurred in Prince George's County, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of East-West Highway and 44th Place in Riverdale Park around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, Riverdale Police said on Twitter.

A garbage truck worker was pinned underneath the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Twitter post from MoCo PG News. Police were advising people to seek an alternate route.

The crash is under investigation. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

