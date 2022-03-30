Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
1 Dead In District Heights Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
Prince George's Police
Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police/Jether Bonds

One person is dead in a late night District Heights shooting, authorities said.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 3200 block of Walters Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, Prince George's Police said

Upon arrival, they found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

