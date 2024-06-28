Pick-Up Truck Of Man Missing For Days Found In Prince George's County: State Police

Maryland State Police have issued an alert as they seek the public's assistance in locating a man who has been reported missing for days.

Odenton resident Mark Raymond Mathias, 54, was last seen at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 26 in Anne Arundel County police say.

Mathias' truck, a white 2007 Chevy Silverado was located late on Wednesday night in the area of northbound I-95 near Brooklyn Bridge Road in Prince George's County following a single-vehicle crash.

No one was in the vehicle when troopers arrived to investigate.

Mathias was described as being 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt and a black baseball cap.

Police said that he may have traveled to the BWI Marshall Airport and hotel district, or surrounding areas.

Anyone with information regarding Mathias or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the College Park Barrack by calling (301) 345-3101.

This is a developing story.

