PG County Man Dies Playing Soccer, Loved Ones Say

Agarah, 29, was playing soccer on Sunday, Aug. 6 — a game in which he scored a goal — when he fell and started gasping for breath, according to a campaign launched by loved ones.

Attempts from his teammates, paramedics, and doctors to save him were futile.

The GoFundMe created to assist with funeral expenses had raised $22,700 as of Monday, Aug. 21.

"Akindeji was an angel on earth," said Oyindamola Agarah, who organized the fundraiser. "His humility was next to none. He was a respectful gentleman who loved deeply and made sure everyone knew they had a place in his life."

The oldest of his siblings, Akindeji was described as someone who always cared for and worried them.

"He was a pillar for us all," Oynindamola said. "It’s true you never know the value of what you have until you lose it because now that he’s gone, it’s dawned on us how big a hole he left behind."

A funeral will be held on Friday, September 1 at JB Jenkins Funeral Home in Landover. He will be buried at George Washington Cemetery in Adelphi.

