Pedestrian Walking On I-495 Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Capitol Heights: State Police

Maryland State Police investigators are on the hunt for a Mini-Cooper that is suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that was reported at around 2 a.m. in Prince George's County.

According to the agency, the pedestrian was killed in the southbound side of I-495 in the area of Ritchie Marlboro Road in Capitol Heights

She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders after being struck.

Investigators say that the vehicle involved in the fatal incident was a Mini-Cooper that was produced between 2009 and 2014, which likely sustained front-end damage to the right side of the vehicle from the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. No information about the victim has been released.

