One Killed, Two Injured In Midday Prince George's County Shooting: Police (Updated)

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Monday, June 10, officers were called to the 5400 block of Marlboro Pike, where there was a reported shooting involving three people.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene after being evaluated and treated.

According to police, two others, a man and woman, were also shot. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The woman was in surgery on Monday afternoon, while the second man was listed in stable condition.

Their ages range from 20s to 60s, according to a police spokesperson.

The Prince George's County Police Department is now working to determine a motive and suspect in the shooting.

No additional details were provided by investigators.

This is a developing story. More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

