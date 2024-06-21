One Killed, Several Injured In Multi-Vehicle Prince George's County Crash, Police Say

Shortly before 2:40 p.m. on Friday, June 21, officers were called to the area of Old Gunpowder Road and Sinope Way in Beltsville, where there was a reported crash that left one person dead and a second trapped.

Police say that one person was able to be safely removed from a vehicle and was treated to an area hospital with what were described as "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."

HazMat crews were also called to the area to help clear a fuel spill.

Details about the crash were not available later on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.