One Killed, One Injured When Jeep Crashes Into Car Stopped At Rosaryville Traffic Light: Police

Upper Marlboro resident Lisa Brown, 64, was stopped in a Ford Fusion at the traffic light on the intersection of Route 301 (Crain Highway) and Rosaryville Road when she was struck by Ashley Raley, 47, of Lothian, on the driver’s side of her vehicle.

Brown was rushed to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Raley was taken by paramedics to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of his undisclosed injuries.

The crash was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28 in Rosaryville. There were no other injuries reported.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while state police investigated and cleared the scene. It remains unclear what caused the crash.

