One Killed, One Critical After Vehicle Smashes Into Multi-Family Laurel Home

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, first responders were called to the 800 block of Kay Court in Laurel, where they found a vehicle that had crashed into a building.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department, one man inside the home was killed and the driver of the vehicle was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is expected to survive, police say.

No information about either victim has been released by investigators.

The crash is now under investigation by the Laurel Police Department. Tipsters with information about the incident or events leading up to it has been asked to call (301) 498-0092.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

