One Killed In Midday District Heights Parking Lot Stabbing, Police Say (Developing)

At approximately 2 p.m. on Aug. 10, officers were called to the 5700 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights, where there was a reported cutting.

Upon arrival, investigators found a man in a parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds, they said. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries on Saturday.

No information about the victim, a possible suspect, or motive has been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

More details are expected to be provided.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

