One Killed, Four Hospitalized In Prince George's Crash At Busy Intersection: Police

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the area of Landover Road and Fire House Road, where there was a reported crash in Greater Landover.

Police say that officers arrived to find one woman unresponsive in a vehicle who was rushed to an area hospital and died on Wednesday afternoon after being extricated.

Four others involved in the crash were also taken to the hospital with various undisclosed injuries, though they were described as "minor" by the police.

The crash and events leading up to it remain under investigation.

Landover Road was shut down in both directions between Dodge Park Road and Matthew Henson Avenue as of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.