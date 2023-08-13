One Dead, Two Hospitalized In Triple Shooting At Prince George's County Apartment Complex

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called at shortly after 1:30 a.m. to the 3700 block of Donnell Drive to investigate a reported shooting on Sunday, Aug. 13.

According to authorities, upon arrival, officers found three men suffering with gunshot wounds who were all taken to area hospitals. One was later pronounced dead.

The other two remain hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. No information about the victims or possible shooters has been released by the department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.