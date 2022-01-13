'Life Member': Volunteer Firefighter From Maryland Dies

A longtime member of the Riverdale Volunteer Fire Department has died after 31 years of service.

Gerard M. Dixon Sr. served the community as a firefighter, rescue captain, engine lieutenant and captain, vice president, and member of the board of directors of the department, according to Prince George's County Fire/EMS.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

During his time as a firefighter, he received a number of letters of commendation and unit citations.

Several mourners have posted about his passing on Facebook, Jimmy Fremeau writes:

"This guy will be truly missed, I will always remember him as a very true friend , fellow volunteer. “G” as I would often call him was always there when you needed him, a huge smile and he would always listen when needed someone to talk to. A huge heart , and always ready with a good story to put a smile on your face. Riverdale will not be the same but he will always be a part of Company7. Rest easy my friend."

And Dave Iannone posted:

"Rest in peace Gerard M Dixon Sr., a great guy from a neighboring firehouse I ran many a fire (and more EMS calls) with back in the day. He was a life member of the Riverdale VFD."

Dixon Sr. is survived by his family.

